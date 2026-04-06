Sitharaman says India can offer support amid West Asia crisis
India is gearing up to help industries affected by the West Asia crisis, which is adding to global energy-market volatility and made things unpredictable for the economy.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says there's still room in the budget to offer targeted support where it's needed most, and hinted that the Reserve Bank could cut interest rates if things get tougher.
India's finances healthy at 81% debt-to-GDP
Despite all this uncertainty, India's finances are in a good spot: our debt-to-GDP ratio is 81%, lower than other big economies.
This has let the government keep investing and step in with relief, like recent cuts on gasoline and diesel taxes and scrapping duties on key petrochemicals to keep prices from climbing even higher.
The Reserve Bank also has room to cut interest rates.