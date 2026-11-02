Sitharaman urges private settlement of Tata leadership and listing disputes

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called on the Tata Group to sort out its leadership and listing disagreements behind closed doors.

On Monday, she highlighted the need for "Given the maturity of that leadership, we would like to have this scene settled sooner," adding, "I think these are very delicate matters, and matters where a lot of commercial and business acumen will have to work. Business cordiality will have to work," adding, "It cannot be spilling out like this in public."