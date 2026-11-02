Sitharaman urges private settlement of Tata leadership and listing disputes
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called on the Tata Group to sort out its leadership and listing disagreements behind closed doors.
On Monday, she highlighted the need for "Given the maturity of that leadership, we would like to have this scene settled sooner," adding, "I think these are very delicate matters, and matters where a lot of commercial and business acumen will have to work. Business cordiality will have to work," adding, "It cannot be spilling out like this in public."
Tata Sons chairmanship and listing debate
The big debate is about whether to keep N Chandrasekaran as chairman and if Tata Sons should go public.
The board recently backed Chandrasekaran for another term, even though Tata Trusts had concerns.
Meanwhile, with pressure from India's central bank, there's talk about listing Tata Sons on the stock market, something not everyone at the top agrees on.