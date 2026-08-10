Situational Awareness invests $400 million in Source Foundry to speed chipmaking

Situational Awareness, started by former OpenAI researcher Leopold Aschenbrenner in 2024, was riding high until AI stock prices dropped hard.

In July 2026, it sold most of its public holdings to Citadel and saw its assets cut in half, from $20 billion to $10 billion.

Still, keeping its stakes in Anthropic and doubling down on deep tech like Source Foundry shows it's betting big on the next wave of innovation.