Six Indian companies launch IPOs on September 9 seeking ₹4,511cr

September's turning out to be a blockbuster month for IPOs in India, with nearly $4 billion worth of new listings, think Hero Motors and even the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Investor interest is seriously up too: average subscription rates have more than doubled compared to earlier this year.

Analysts say it's all thanks to better market vibes and investors chasing high-growth opportunities.

Even after a slow start in 2026 due to global tensions, India is leading the world in IPO activity by volume.