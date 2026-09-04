Six Indian companies launch IPOs on September 9 seeking ₹4,511cr
Big day ahead for India's stock market: six companies, including Rentomojo and Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions, are dropping their IPOs all at once on September 9.
Together, they're aiming to raise a hefty ₹4,511 crore ($477.46 million).
This rush is partly because firms want to lock in funding before regulatory approvals expire at the end of the month.
India leads world in IPO volume
September's turning out to be a blockbuster month for IPOs in India, with nearly $4 billion worth of new listings, think Hero Motors and even the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Investor interest is seriously up too: average subscription rates have more than doubled compared to earlier this year.
Analysts say it's all thanks to better market vibes and investors chasing high-growth opportunities.
Even after a slow start in 2026 due to global tensions, India is leading the world in IPO activity by volume.