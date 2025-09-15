Six IPOs to open this week: Details here
Six companies are launching IPOs during the week starting September 15, aiming to raise a combined ₹1,325.6 crore.
These offerings are evenly split between the mainboard and SME segments.
Plus, a total of 12 new companies will make their stock market debut on the exchanges this week.
Euro Pratik Sales, VMS TMT among mainboard offerings
On the mainboard, Euro Pratik Sales (decor panels/laminates), VMS TMT (TMT bars), and iValue Infosolutions (tech services) are opening IPOs ranging from ₹149-560 crore.
In the SME space, TechD Cybersecurity (backed by Vijay Kedia), Sampat Aluminium, and JD Cables are each raising between ₹30-96 crore.
Urban Company's IPO oversubscribed 103.63 times
Urban Company is making headlines with its IPO being oversubscribed 103.63 times—showing strong investor excitement.
New listings kick off with Vashishtha Luxury Fashion on September 15 and wrap up with Airfloa Rail Technology on September 18 and LT Elevator on September 19.