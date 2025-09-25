SJVN plans ₹12,000 crore investment in FY26

SJVN's performance in Q1 FY26

In the first quarter of this fiscal (April-June 2025), SJVN produced 3,681.60 MU of electricity and earned ₹822.4 crore in revenue with ₹258.51 crore profit after tax.

Their Nathpa Jhakri and Rampur hydro stations set new generation records, while the Naitwar Mori station outperformed expectations in its first year—showing SJVN's steady push for growth and cleaner energy across India.