SJVN plans ₹12,000 crore investment in FY26
Business
SJVN, the government-run power company, is gearing up for a big year—planning to invest ₹12,000 crore in 2025-26 to generate 13,090 million units of electricity.
This move follows their record-breaking performance last year when they hit 10,647 MU.
SJVN's performance in Q1 FY26
In the first quarter of this fiscal (April-June 2025), SJVN produced 3,681.60 MU of electricity and earned ₹822.4 crore in revenue with ₹258.51 crore profit after tax.
Their Nathpa Jhakri and Rampur hydro stations set new generation records, while the Naitwar Mori station outperformed expectations in its first year—showing SJVN's steady push for growth and cleaner energy across India.