UK government steps in to help JLR's suppliers
The UK government is jumping in to help car parts suppliers hit hard by a recent cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).
For several weeks, the attack has slowed down production across JLR's plants in the UK and abroad, leaving smaller suppliers especially vulnerable.
Business Secretary Peter Kyle is working on ways to keep these businesses afloat while things get back on track.
What are the options
One idea: the government might buy up parts from suppliers now and sell them back once JLR's factories are running smoothly again.
It's a move aimed at easing cash flow problems, though there are some practical hurdles like storage and figuring out order sizes.
Meanwhile, JLR is slowly restarting operations and fixing its systems to speed up payments and deliveries.
Unions are also pushing for furlough pay for affected workers as everyone works together to steady the supply chain.