UK government steps in to help JLR's suppliers

What are the options

One idea: the government might buy up parts from suppliers now and sell them back once JLR's factories are running smoothly again.

It's a move aimed at easing cash flow problems, though there are some practical hurdles like storage and figuring out order sizes.

Meanwhile, JLR is slowly restarting operations and fixing its systems to speed up payments and deliveries.

Unions are also pushing for furlough pay for affected workers as everyone works together to steady the supply chain.