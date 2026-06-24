SK Hynix $29.43B Nasdaq offering to fund memory chip production
Business
SK Hynix, a major player in the chip world from South Korea, just announced plans to raise about $29.43 billion by listing new shares on Nasdaq.
The goal? Attract more international investors and ramp up production of memory chips that fuel artificial intelligence.
The offering is set for July 10, 2026, and could help SK Hynix stay ahead in the fast-moving tech race.
Yongin factory, Cheongju packaging, EUV purchases
All that cash will be poured into building a brand-new chip factory in Yongin and an advanced packaging facility in Cheongju.
SK Hynix also plans to buy cutting-edge equipment like EUV scanners to boost its chip-making game.
As the world's second-biggest memory chipmaker, it is gearing up for the huge demand coming from AI-focused tech, so expect some big upgrades soon!