SK Hynix $29.43B Nasdaq offering to fund memory chip production

Yongin factory, Cheongju packaging, EUV purchases

All that cash will be poured into building a brand-new chip factory in Yongin and an advanced packaging facility in Cheongju.

SK Hynix also plans to buy cutting-edge equipment like EUV scanners to boost its chip-making game.

As the world's second-biggest memory chipmaker, it is gearing up for the huge demand coming from AI-focused tech, so expect some big upgrades soon!