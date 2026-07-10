SK Hynix ADRs to start US trading at $180 Friday

Offering oversubscribed more than 7 times

Investor demand was huge: the offering was oversubscribed more than seven times, with major players like Baillie Gifford, Coatue Management, and Situational Awareness Partners collectively allocated about $5 billion in shares.

SK Hynix says it will use this cash to ramp up production and buy advanced chip-making tools.

Even after some recent dips back home, its stock is still up 235% this year thanks to all the excitement around AI chips.

Regular trading for its US shares (SKHY) starts July 13.