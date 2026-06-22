SK Hynix becomes South Korea's most valuable company at $1.35T
Business
SK Hynix just pulled off something big: on Monday, it briefly edged out Samsung Electronics to become South Korea's most valuable company.
This happened after SK Hynix's shares jumped 5.7%, bringing its market value to $1.35 trillion and nudging past Samsung for the first time since 2000.
AI data centers boost memory demand
What's behind this surge? The rush to build AI data centers has sent demand for memory chips soaring, with US tech giants snapping up supplies.
That pushed SK Hynix's stock up by over 340% this year, easily beating Samsung's 200% climb.
In fact, SK Hynix reached a major market-value milestone in May, showing just how much the AI boom is reshaping the tech scene.