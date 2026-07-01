SK Hynix CEO warns worst global memory shortage by 2027 Business Jul 11, 2026

SK Hynix's CEO, Kwak Noh-jung, says the world could see its worst-ever memory chip shortage by 2027, as demand, especially from AI and advanced technology, keeps outpacing what factories can make.

Even with efforts to boost production, he expects this supply crunch to last well beyond 2030.