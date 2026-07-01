SK Hynix CEO warns worst global memory shortage by 2027
Business
SK Hynix's CEO, Kwak Noh-jung, says the world could see its worst-ever memory chip shortage by 2027, as demand, especially from AI and advanced technology, keeps outpacing what factories can make.
Even with efforts to boost production, he expects this supply crunch to last well beyond 2030.
SK Hynix Nasdaq debut jumps 14.8%
Despite the warning, SK Hynix made a strong debut on the Nasdaq the same day.
Shares jumped 14.8%, showing investors believe the company can handle these challenges and stay a major force in the global chip game.