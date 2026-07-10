SK Hynix debuts on Nasdaq after $26.5B share sale

SK Hynix stock up about 630%

SK Hynix's stock has soared an incredible about 630% since last year, thanks to its high-bandwidth memory chips used in AI tech.

The company plans to use its fresh funds to build more factories and boost data center capacity outside South Korea, aiming for 5 gigawatts.

Listing on Nasdaq also helps SK Hynix close the gap with US rivals like Micron and attract even more global attention as demand for AI keeps growing.