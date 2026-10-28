SK Hynix declares $45 billion payout after profits soar sevenfold
Business
SK Hynix, one of South Korea's top chipmakers, just announced a massive $45 billion payout to shareholders.
This comes after its profits soared, up seven times compared with last year, thanks to the booming demand for memory chips powering AI technology.
Solidigm seeks $45B US chip plant
The big news sent SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics shares up more than 7% and more than 8%.
SK Hynix isn't slowing down either. It's expanding production, teaming up with NVIDIA, and Solidigm is now in talks with the US Commerce Department to invest $45 billion in a new chip plant on American soil.
With AI infrastructure growing fast, it's betting on even more demand for its chips through 2030.