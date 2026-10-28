SK Hynix declares $45 billion payout after profits soar sevenfold

The big news sent SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics shares up more than 7% and more than 8%.

SK Hynix isn't slowing down either. It's expanding production, teaming up with NVIDIA, and Solidigm is now in talks with the US Commerce Department to invest $45 billion in a new chip plant on American soil.

With AI infrastructure growing fast, it's betting on even more demand for its chips through 2030.