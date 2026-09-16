SK Hynix ends bonus dispute, grants 1-half cash 1-half shares
Business
SK Hynix, a major player in memory chips, just ended a monthslong bonus dispute with its workers.
The new deal: employees will get one-half of their profit-sharing bonuses in cash and the other one-half in company shares, more cash than management's earlier offer.
This move helps keep everyone motivated and avoids workplace drama.
Union approves deal protecting 10% profit-sharing
Over half the union members voted yes to the agreement, which also protects a system giving staff 10% of annual operating profits for 10 years.
If SK Hynix posts a loss, employees would temporarily defer 3% of salaries, but will be paid once things improve.
With this deal done, SK Hynix can keep delivering key chips for AI giants like NVIDIA without disruption.