SK Hynix falls 10% in Korea despite US 13% surge

Profit taking drags KOSPI down

Analysts say investors were cashing out profits and unwinding trades after all the Wall Street hype was already baked into prices.

SK Hynix's US shares ended up trading at a nearly 15% premium over its Korean ones.

The dip also pulled down Samsung Electronics and led to a slide of over 4.5% in Korea's KOSPI index, which is now down 24% from its June peak, despite SK Hynix stock having soared over 700% over the past year.