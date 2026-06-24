SK Hynix files New York ADR paperwork to attract investors

SK Hynix could raise $26 billion

The sale could bring in up to $26 billion, making it one of South Korea's biggest overseas offerings ever.

SK Hynix's stock has soared over 300% this year thanks to its high-bandwidth memory chips that power AI tech.

Major banks like Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and Bank of America are handling the deal.

If all goes smoothly with reviews wrapping up by July 3, trading could start soon after.