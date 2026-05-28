SK Hynix hits past $1 trillion as shares surge 250%

Analysts warn South Korea chip vulnerability

Even with these wild gains, analysts like Peter Kim say SK Hynix is still undervalued compared to US rival Micron.

Both SK Hynix and Samsung trade at much lower earnings ratios.

Plus, as expected spending on AI infrastructure by large tech companies hits $725 billion, experts warn that South Korea's heavy reliance on just a few chip companies, including SK Hynix, could make the market vulnerable if supply chains stumble or AI investments slow down.