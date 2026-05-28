SK Hynix hits past $1 trillion as shares surge 250%
Business
SK Hynix, a big name in memory chips for AI data centers, has seen its stock price rocket by 250% in 2026, pushing its value past $1 trillion.
The huge demand for AI tech is fueling this surge, and over the last year alone, SK Hynix's shares have shot up more than 900%.
Analysts warn South Korea chip vulnerability
Even with these wild gains, analysts like Peter Kim say SK Hynix is still undervalued compared to US rival Micron.
Both SK Hynix and Samsung trade at much lower earnings ratios.
Plus, as expected spending on AI infrastructure by large tech companies hits $725 billion, experts warn that South Korea's heavy reliance on just a few chip companies, including SK Hynix, could make the market vulnerable if supply chains stumble or AI investments slow down.