SK Hynix jumps nearly 13% in Seoul on AI optimism
Business
SK Hynix's stock jumped nearly 13% in Seoul on Wednesday, thanks to cooling US inflation and a wave of excitement around AI-powered chips.
Big gains in the Nasdaq and S&P 500 helped set the stage, as investors bet on tech stocks bouncing back.
DRAM suppliers meet 75-80% of demand
The whole Korean chip sector got a boost, with Samsung and Hanmi Semiconductor also rising.
Analysts say there's already a shortage in the memory market, with DRAM suppliers meeting only about 75% to 80% of demand, and it might get tighter by late 2026.
SK Hynix's CEO even warned that global memory shortages could deepen by 2027 as AI keeps growing, which puts SK Hynix in a strong spot for the future.