SK Hynix jumps nearly 13% in Seoul on AI optimism

The whole Korean chip sector got a boost, with Samsung and Hanmi Semiconductor also rising.

Analysts say there's already a shortage in the memory market, with DRAM suppliers meeting only about 75% to 80% of demand, and it might get tighter by late 2026.

SK Hynix's CEO even warned that global memory shortages could deepen by 2027 as AI keeps growing, which puts SK Hynix in a strong spot for the future.