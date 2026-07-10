SK Hynix Nasdaq debut sparks race to launch leveraged ETFs

SK Hynix 2x ETFs worry regulators

ThemesETFs and CorgiFunds are both rolling out 2x leveraged ETFs right after the debut, with launches set for July 13. Direxion has its own version in the pipeline too.

While these ETFs could give investors more ways to trade SK Hynix stock, regulators in South Korea have raised concerns before, worrying that leveraged products might shake up markets a bit too much.