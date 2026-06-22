SK Hynix is now South Korea's most valuable company
What's the story
SK Hynix has overtaken Samsung Electronics to become South Korea's most valuable listed company. The chipmaker, which specializes in high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips for AI systems, has seen its shares skyrocket over 340% this year. This surge has pushed its market value past that of industry giants like Samsung and Micron.
Market shift
Market cap comparison and stock performance
SK Hynix's shares rose by 5.7% today, bringing the company's market capitalization to an impressive 2,082.5 trillion won ($1.35 trillion). This was slightly higher than Samsung Electronics's market cap of 2,081.3 trillion won (excluding preferred shares), which only gained 0.4% during the same period. The stock surge comes as AI reshapes the global semiconductor industry, making specialized memory chips essential for advanced applications like ChatGPT and other sophisticated AI models.
Strategic advantage
AI boom's impact on chipmakers
Unlike Samsung Electronics, which also makes logic chips and consumer electronics, SK Hynix has focused primarily on memory chips. This strategic decision has paid off in the wake of the AI boom. "The emergence of customized AI memory fundamentally changed the industry's economics and allowed SK Hynix to establish itself as the market leader," said Kim Sunwoo, a senior analyst at Meritz Securities.
Corporate turnaround
SK Hynix's turnaround story
The rise of SK Hynix is one of South Korea's biggest corporate turnarounds. Back in 2002, the company was on the verge of being sold to Micron after racking up debt during an aggressive expansion drive. However, it managed to survive and recover over the years by riding out the global memory industry's traditional boom-and-bust cycle.