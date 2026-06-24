SK Hynix overtakes Samsung as South Korea's top listed company

SK Hynix leads global HBM market

SK Hynix's success comes from its lead in high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, which are essential for advanced AI systems.

Thanks to their speed and energy efficiency (and surging demand from AI investments), SK Hynix grabbed 61% of the global HBM market by 2025, outpacing both Samsung and Micron.

Their focus on these high-demand chips has transformed them from underdog to industry leader.