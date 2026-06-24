SK Hynix overtakes Samsung as South Korea's top listed company
Business
Big news in tech: SK Hynix just overtook Samsung Electronics to become South Korea's most valuable listed company.
As of Monday, June 22, 2026, SK Hynix's market value jumped to about $1.35 trillion, edging past Samsung after more than two decades at the top.
This shift shows how much the global AI boom is shaping the semiconductor industry.
SK Hynix leads global HBM market
SK Hynix's success comes from its lead in high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, which are essential for advanced AI systems.
Thanks to their speed and energy efficiency (and surging demand from AI investments), SK Hynix grabbed 61% of the global HBM market by 2025, outpacing both Samsung and Micron.
Their focus on these high-demand chips has transformed them from underdog to industry leader.