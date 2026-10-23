SK Hynix pauses Solidigm IPO as shares fall 3%
Business
SK Hynix shares were down as much as 3% after the company hit pause on taking its subsidiary Solidigm public.
The move comes as market ups and downs and a rough patch for tech stocks made the timing less than ideal for shareholders.
SK Hynix seeks funds for Solidigm
The now-shelved IPO was supposed to help pay for a new US semiconductor plant aimed at meeting rising demand for AI memory.
But with South Korean regulators investigating potential rule issues and markets being shaky, SK Hynix is rethinking its strategy.
The company says it's still committed to growing Solidigm and will look for other ways to fund its expansion.