SK Hynix plans $14B US IPO to boost chip production

SK Hynix shares rise on US listing news

News of the US listing sent SK Hynix shares up by nearly 4%.

Some experts are worried about existing shares losing value, so there's talk of possible stock buybacks to help balance things out.

On top of that, SK Hynix said it will purchase 11.95 trillion won worth of ASML's EUV lithography tools, a move that shows they're serious about staying ahead in the global chip race against rivals like Samsung.