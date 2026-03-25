SK Hynix plans $14B US IPO to boost chip production
SK Hynix, one of South Korea's biggest chip makers, is gearing up for a $14 billion US stock listing in 2026.
The company plans to sell a small slice, just 2% to 3% of its shares, with the cash going straight into expanding its chip factories in both South Korea and Indiana, US.
The big goal? To ramp up production for the booming AI data center market.
SK Hynix shares rise on US listing news
News of the US listing sent SK Hynix shares up by nearly 4%.
Some experts are worried about existing shares losing value, so there's talk of possible stock buybacks to help balance things out.
On top of that, SK Hynix said it will purchase 11.95 trillion won worth of ASML's EUV lithography tools, a move that shows they're serious about staying ahead in the global chip race against rivals like Samsung.