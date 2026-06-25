SK Hynix plans US ADR listing as shares jump 12%
Business
SK Hynix, South Korea's big name in semiconductors, saw its shares jump 12% on Thursday after announcing plans to list on US markets through American Depository Receipts (ADRs).
The move could raise up to 45.45 trillion won, with trading set for July 10, 2026.
Their stock has already shot up over 300% this year, and a wild 800% in the past 12 months.
SK Hynix listing among top 3
If the listing goes as planned, it could be one of the top three biggest ever, right up there with Saudi Aramco's record breaker.
SK Hynix wants to use the funds to ramp up production and invest in next-gen tech.
Investors are watching closely to see if they can keep up with demand for high-bandwidth memory chips and hit their ambitious targets.