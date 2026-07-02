SK Hynix pledges ₩100T investment to build Cheongju chip complex

SK Hynix earmarks ₩80T for memory

Most of the money (80 trillion won) goes to the memory chip factory by 2029, and 20 trillion won will set up the packaging plant by 2027.

The government expects this will double South Korea's memory chip output in five years as AI keeps driving demand.

Even though SK Hynix shares took a hit recently over market worries, CEO Kwak Noh-jung said, "While demand for NAND has been increasing and is expected to continue growing in the future, NAND supply is constrained."

Construction on the new factory kicks off next year.