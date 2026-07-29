SK hynix posts 94 trillion won Q2 net profit surge
SK hynix, one of South Korea's top chipmakers, just posted a massive 1,242% leap in net profit for Q2 2026, bringing in 94 trillion won ($64 billion).
This all-time high was fueled by booming demand for its memory chips and a surge in AI-related business.
Operating profit also shot up by 557%, showing how much the tech world is leaning on SK hynix right now.
HBM chip demand fuels AI infrastructure
What's behind these wild numbers? The rush for high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, especially from companies building out their AI infrastructure.
SK hynix says "additional supply requests continue to mount," and with everyone racing to power smarter apps and services, it looks like this trend isn't slowing down anytime soon.
Their chips are basically powering the current wave of AI innovation.