SK Hynix posts record quarterly profit in Q4 2025 (reported January 2026)

Sales of High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) more than doubled, while server DRAM and solid-state drives also saw a huge boost. Their advanced NAND flash products hit record sales too—basically, all things AI-related are driving this growth.

What's next for SK Hynix?

They're rewarding shareholders with 3,000 won per share, or 2.1 trillion won in dividends and expect demand for their AI-focused memory chips to keep climbing.

With data centers and AI showing no signs of slowing down, SK Hynix is betting on even bigger things ahead.