SK Hynix posts record quarterly profit in Q4 2025 (reported January 2026)
SK Hynix posted a record quarterly operating profit for Q4 2025 (reported January 2026), reporting operating profit of 19.2 trillion won as AI memory chips flew off the shelves.
The company credits the surge to massive demand for memory tech powering everything from AI models to data centers.
What's behind the big numbers?
Sales of High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) more than doubled, while server DRAM and solid-state drives also saw a huge boost.
Their advanced NAND flash products hit record sales too—basically, all things AI-related are driving this growth.
What's next for SK Hynix?
They're rewarding shareholders with 3,000 won per share, or 2.1 trillion won in dividends and expect demand for their AI-focused memory chips to keep climbing.
With data centers and AI showing no signs of slowing down, SK Hynix is betting on even bigger things ahead.