SK Hynix prices US depository receipts at $149, raises $26.5B

Citigroup earned over $70 million, outpacing rivals

Citigroup came out on top, earning over $70 million, about 20% more than its rivals like Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan.

For context, this deal was even more profitable for banks as a percentage of deal size than SpaceX's blockbuster IPO last month.

All four banks teamed up to make this listing happen, but kept quiet when asked about their earnings.