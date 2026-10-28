SK Hynix Q3 profit surges 632% to record $63B

SK Hynix, a major supplier of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips to NVIDIA, has benefited greatly from the global AI infrastructure boom.

The company's strong financial performance is largely driven by the growing demand for its HBM chips and other memory products used in AI infrastructure.

In Q3 2026 alone, SK Hynix's net profit rose by an impressive 215.7% year-on-year to 39.78 trillion won.