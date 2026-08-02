SK Hynix reaches $1 trillion market value on AI demand
Business
SK Hynix, South Korea's top memory-chip maker after Samsung, just reached a $1 trillion market value thanks to the booming demand for high-bandwidth memory chips powering AI tools like ChatGPT and NVIDIA processors.
Its stock has soared 13 times since early 2025, and it listed on Nasdaq in July.
SK Hynix raises $26.5B via ADRs
The company raised a record-breaking $26.5 billion by selling ADRs at $149 each, making it the largest-ever US listing from abroad.
SK Hynix plans to use the funds for new chip plants and cutting-edge equipment like EUV lithography machines.
With over half the global HBM market, it's looking to stay ahead of rivals as AI keeps fueling demand for faster memory chips.