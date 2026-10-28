SK Hynix reports 104.62 trillion won quarter amid AI boom
Business
SK Hynix just posted some seriously impressive numbers for July-September 2026, thanks to the ongoing AI boom.
The company pulled in 104.62 trillion won in revenue, well above what analysts expected, and saw profits jump as more tech companies snapped up their memory chips.
SK Hynix buyback, Solidigm IPO paused
Compared to last year, SK Hynix's revenue shot up by 327.9% and operating profit soared by 632.1%. Riding this wave, they are planning a big share buyback to boost value for investors.
Meanwhile, their US arm Solidigm is pausing IPO plans due to market ups and downs, but SK Hynix says it will continue to assess investment timing, scale, and financing options to support Solidigm's growth and enhance shareholder value.