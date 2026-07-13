SK Hynix Korean shares sink 15% after stellar NASDAQ debut
What's the story
SK Hynix's shares fell more than 15% on the Korean stock exchange today, making it the company's biggest one-day decline on record. The decline comes despite a successful debut on Wall Street, where the company's American Depository Receipts (ADRs) rose by 13%. The drop in share value is being attributed to profit-booking and arbitrage unwinding after the initial surge from SK Hynix's IPO.
Record-breaking IPO
SK Hynix's record-breaking IPO and Wall Street debut
SK Hynix made history with its IPO, raising a whopping $26.5 billion by pricing shares at $149 each.
The company's ADRs closed 13% higher on Wall Street after the largest-ever share sale by a foreign company.
Despite the massive surge of over 700% in the last year, the IPO was oversubscribed seven times, indicating strong investor interest in SK Hynix's future prospects.
Tech supplier
Strategic partnerships and market dynamics
SK Hynix is a major supplier of high-bandwidth memory for NVIDIA's artificial intelligence (AI) processors.
This strategic partnership highlights the company's importance in the tech industry and its contribution to cutting-edge technologies.
The US closing price has put an ADR at a premium of nearly 15% over Korea-listed shares, with one ADR equivalent to a 10th of the main entity listed in Seoul.
Market influence
Impact on KOSPI index and rival companies
Along with SK Hynix, rival Samsung Electronics has also seen a 9% drop in its shares today, triggering a 20-minute trading halt.
Both companies have a significant weightage on the KOSPI index, which is now down by over 4.5% at the start of the week.
The index is now down 24% from its recent record high of 9,381, which it had surged to in June.