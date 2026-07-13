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Home / News / Business News / SK Hynix Korean shares sink 15% after stellar NASDAQ debut
SK Hynix Korean shares sink 15% after stellar NASDAQ debut
Profit-booking and arbitrage unwinding are behind the drop

SK Hynix Korean shares sink 15% after stellar NASDAQ debut

By Akash Pandey
Jul 13, 2026
12:55 pm
What's the story

SK Hynix's shares fell more than 15% on the Korean stock exchange today, making it the company's biggest one-day decline on record. The decline comes despite a successful debut on Wall Street, where the company's American Depository Receipts (ADRs) rose by 13%. The drop in share value is being attributed to profit-booking and arbitrage unwinding after the initial surge from SK Hynix's IPO.

Record-breaking IPO

SK Hynix's record-breaking IPO and Wall Street debut

SK Hynix made history with its IPO, raising a whopping $26.5 billion by pricing shares at $149 each.

The company's ADRs closed 13% higher on Wall Street after the largest-ever share sale by a foreign company.

Despite the massive surge of over 700% in the last year, the IPO was oversubscribed seven times, indicating strong investor interest in SK Hynix's future prospects.

Tech supplier

Strategic partnerships and market dynamics

SK Hynix is a major supplier of high-bandwidth memory for NVIDIA's artificial intelligence (AI) processors.

This strategic partnership highlights the company's importance in the tech industry and its contribution to cutting-edge technologies.

The US closing price has put an ADR at a premium of nearly 15% over Korea-listed shares, with one ADR equivalent to a 10th of the main entity listed in Seoul.

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Market influence

Impact on KOSPI index and rival companies

Along with SK Hynix, rival Samsung Electronics has also seen a 9% drop in its shares today, triggering a 20-minute trading halt.

Both companies have a significant weightage on the KOSPI index, which is now down by over 4.5% at the start of the week.

The index is now down 24% from its recent record high of 9,381, which it had surged to in June.

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