SK Hynix, a big name in South Korea's chip world, is about to become the top shareholder in Japan's Kioxia Holdings.

In December, they'll swap bonds for shares and buy 1,001 additional shares in the entity from Bain Capital, ending up with an indirect stake of about 14.1% in Kioxia.

This move comes amid robust demand for NAND chips (the tech that powers storage in your phone and AI data centers).