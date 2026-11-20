SK Hynix to become top shareholder in Japan's Kioxia Holdings
SK Hynix, a big name in South Korea's chip world, is about to become the top shareholder in Japan's Kioxia Holdings.
In December, they'll swap bonds for shares and buy 1,001 additional shares in the entity from Bain Capital, ending up with an indirect stake of about 14.1% in Kioxia.
This move comes amid robust demand for NAND chips (the tech that powers storage in your phone and AI data centers).
SK Hynix rules out Kioxia takeover
Even though SK Hynix will hold the biggest stake, they say they're not planning more deals or taking over management at Kioxia.
Right now, SK Hynix is second globally in NAND chips with 19% market share, while Kioxia sits at fourth with 14%.
Their partnership goes back to 2018 when SK Hynix first invested in what became Kioxia, so this latest step just tightens their connection as the tech world keeps growing.