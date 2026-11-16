SK Hynix eyes $1.05B investment to support chip suppliers
What's the story
South Korean semiconductor giant SK Hynix has announced a plan to invest 1.4 trillion won ($1.05 billion) over the next five years. The investment will be directed toward supporting domestic suppliers of semiconductor materials, parts, and equipment. The move comes as part of SK Hynix's strategy to strengthen its supply chain amid rising competition in the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market.
Facility details
SK Hynix to build chip-testing facility
Along with the investment, SK Hynix has also revealed plans to build a shared chip-testing facility at its semiconductor complex in Yongin, south of Seoul.
The facility will be funded jointly with an investment of 874.6 billion won.
It will enable smaller suppliers to test their products under conditions similar to those on commercial chip production lines.
Project collaboration
Trinity Fab will be a joint project
The testing facility, dubbed Trinity Fab, is a joint project between SK Hynix, the central government, and local governments.
It is expected to open in May 2027.
The company will contribute 443.2 billion won while the central government and local governments will contribute 373.6 billion won and 57.7 billion won, respectively, for this initiative.
Spending
SK Hynix is investing 600T won in Yongin cluster
Trinity Fab will be located in the first chip plant of SK Hynix's Yongin semiconductor cluster, 40km south of Seoul.
The company plans to invest a whopping 600 trillion won to build four chip fabrication plants here.
The facility will feature a cleanroom of 3,305 square meters and equipment for processes like lithography, etching, deposition, and inspection.