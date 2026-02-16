SKF India invests ₹653cr in next-gen Pune factory
Business
SKF India is putting ₹653 crore into a next-gen factory in Pune, aiming to open by 2030.
This self-funded project will focus on digital tech, sustainability, and making supply chains stronger—basically showing SKF's confidence in where Indian industry is headed.
The new facility will bring together 12 existing production lines
The new facility will bring together 12 existing production lines and add eight more, all while running cleaner and smarter than before.
It's designed to boost efficiency and cut costs, with a special focus on powering up sectors like energy, railways, mining, and heavy industry.
Plus, it means faster responses and more local manufacturing as India grows as a global factory floor.