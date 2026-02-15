Skill-Graph India: Bridging the AI skills gap Business Feb 15, 2026

Skill-Graph India is an initiative that maps people's skills and experience to new jobs and custom learning paths.

By analyzing resumes and job data, it helps spot transferable skills and suggests ways to upskill—just in time, as India's demand for advanced AI and digital talent is projected to rise to about 1.25 million by 2027 (from 0.6 million today).