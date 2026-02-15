Skill-Graph India: Bridging the AI skills gap
Skill-Graph India is an initiative that maps people's skills and experience to new jobs and custom learning paths.
By analyzing resumes and job data, it helps spot transferable skills and suggests ways to upskill—just in time, as India's demand for advanced AI and digital talent is projected to rise to about 1.25 million by 2027 (from 0.6 million today).
Skill-Graph India in action
If you're eyeing a tech career, this matters: the IT sector is huge (over six million strong), but companies struggle to find the right talent.
In Bengaluru, Skill-Graph could help fill new roles by focusing on what you can do—not just your job title.
Why it matters
Even though companies are all-in on AI and machine learning, there's still a massive gap—especially for GenAI roles, where 90% of positions go unfilled.
Tools like Skill-Graph India aim to close this gap by helping you discover your strengths and connect with opportunities that actually fit your skills.