Sky to buy ITV channels and streaming service for £1.6bn
Business
Sky (yep, the Comcast-owned TV giant) is snapping up ITV's broadcast channels and streaming service in a £1.6 billion ($2.13 billion) deal.
By teaming up, they're hoping to take on big streamers like Netflix and Prime Video, creating a new UK media powerhouse that covers both free TV and pay-TV.
Merged group commits minimum £2.1bn 2028-2032
Sky's CEO Dana Strong called this move a "defining moment" for British broadcasting, and it's set to shake things up, with analysts saying the merged company would account for over 70% of UK TV ad space (so expect some regulator eyes on them).
For fans of shows like Love Island and Coronation Street: Don't worry! ITV will keep making its biggest hits while the merged company has committed to spend a minimum of £2.1 billion over 2028-2032.