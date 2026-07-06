Sky to buy ITV channels and streaming service for £1.6bn

Merged group commits minimum £2.1bn 2028-2032

Sky's CEO Dana Strong called this move a "defining moment" for British broadcasting, and it's set to shake things up, with analysts saying the merged company would account for over 70% of UK TV ad space (so expect some regulator eyes on them).

For fans of shows like Love Island and Coronation Street: Don't worry! ITV will keep making its biggest hits while the merged company has committed to spend a minimum of £2.1 billion over 2028-2032.