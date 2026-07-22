Skyfall AI to buy small firm with AI as CEO
Business
Skyfall AI, a startup co-founded by Sam Pasupalak, is planning to buy a small e-commerce or B2B SaaS business (with up to $1 million) and put an AI in charge as CEO.
The idea is to see if an AI can handle big decisions, like pricing, marketing, and customer support, with minimal human help, all while aiming to double the company's revenue.
Pasupalak says humans will monitor AI
Pasupalak says this move is about "democratize the power of a CEO" and letting tech take on more routine work so people can focus on creative stuff.
Its AI already managed a simulated business in RollerCoaster Tycoon, but now it gets a shot at running things for real.
There will still be humans keeping an eye on things for safety, especially since similar experiments have not always gone smoothly.