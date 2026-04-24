SkyHop Aviation seeks permit to launch India's 1st seaplane service

SkyHop Aviation builds 5 Lakshadweep jetties

SkyHop has already got a Twin Otter DHC-6-400 plane ready and built jetties on five Lakshadweep islands for takeoff and landing.

Their plan fits with the government's push under the UDAN 5.5 scheme, which allows routes across 80 identified water bodies.

While India currently has no operational seaplane services, there's clear interest (think routes like Sabarmati Riverfront to Statue of Unity), so SkyHop could change how we fly to hard-to-reach spots.