SkyHop, Noemi Aerospace explore electric seaplanes in South Asia
SkyHop Aviation is exploring deploying electric seaplanes in India and South Asia, teaming up with Noemi Aerospace to see if these eco-friendly planes can work for regional routes.
They are aiming for up to 40 aircraft by fiscal year 2030, with about one-quarter possibly running on electric or hybrid power if all goes well.
SkyHop to launch 19-seat Lakshadweep seaplanes
SkyHop will start by flying 19-seat seaplanes between Lakshadweep and mainland India, hoping to make use of the country's long coastlines and water bodies for greener, short-distance flights.
Founder & CEO Avani Singh says this move could help connect regions where conventional airport infrastructure is difficult or impractical to build while supporting cleaner aviation technology.
Eric Lithun, Founder and CEO of NOEMI Aerospace, says there is strong government ambition, a major program for new seaplane routes and now Skyhop is preparing to build its fleet.