Skylark Labs nears $1B valuation amid $150 million funding talks
Skylark Labs, a California-based physical AI startup, is in talks to join the unicorn club, thanks to a fresh funding round of up to $150 million.
Founder Dr. Amarjot Singh shared that 70% of the cash is already committed, from big names like Bommie Capital and Cushman & Wakefield, putting them on track for a $1 billion valuation.
Skylark to hire 100, expand offices
Skylark builds self-learning AI for drones and robots, mostly used in defense and public safety.
After raising just $6 million earlier this year at a much lower valuation, they're now planning to hire 100 new people, expand their existing Menlo Park office, and open new offices in India and Abu Dhabi.
Singh says the extra funds will help upgrade their tech, think robots that can spot landmines, and they're aiming to more than triple revenue in FY26 (targeting approximately $11 million) as they take on rivals like Skild AI.