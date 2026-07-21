Skylark Labs nears $1B valuation amid $150 million funding talks

Skylark builds self-learning AI for drones and robots, mostly used in defense and public safety.

After raising just $6 million earlier this year at a much lower valuation, they're now planning to hire 100 new people, expand their existing Menlo Park office, and open new offices in India and Abu Dhabi.

Singh says the extra funds will help upgrade their tech, think robots that can spot landmines, and they're aiming to more than triple revenue in FY26 (targeting approximately $11 million) as they take on rivals like Skild AI.