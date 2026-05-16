Skyroot Aerospace hits $1B valuation, readies Vikram 1 Sriharikota launch

Vikram 1 300kg payload, India-built parts

Vikram 1 is designed to send small satellites into orbit: think of it as "It is like Uber to go to space," carrying up to 300kg at a time.

Most of its parts are made in India, with over 400 local suppliers involved.

Co-founder Chandana says their approach hopes to put India on the map for small satellite launches.

Fun fact: Skyroot already made history in 2022 with Vikram S, India's first private suborbital rocket, in November 2022.