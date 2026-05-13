Skyroot Aerospace readies India's 1st private rocket Vikram-1 from Sriharikota

Vikram-1 targets precise small satellite orbits

Vikram-1 is designed for small satellite missions and includes a liquid-fuelled module that can place satellites into precise orbits.

This flight will test key systems and carry customer payloads, building on tech proven during their earlier Vikram-S launch.

After raising $60 million and becoming India's first space tech unicorn, Skyroot aims to dominate global markets: most of its business will target places like the US and Europe.

Chandana believes early movers with reliable rockets can meet high demand: "The market is good enough to absorb multiple players right now but the early players will have the advantage because the rocket is proven."