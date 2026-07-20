Skyroot Aerospace to launch Vikram rockets monthly by 2027
Business
Skyroot Aerospace, the first Indian private company to put a rocket in orbit, just announced plans to launch a Vikram rocket every month by 2027.
Cofounder and CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana explained that demand for satellite launches is booming and outpacing supply, so Skyroot is stepping up production as it gears up for full commercial operations.
Skyroot readies Vikram-1 and Vikram-2
The team has another Vikram-1 test flight lined up later this year and is already working on the next model, Vikram-2.
Chandana pointed out that government support is opening doors for private space companies in India.
With commercialization underway, Skyroot is aiming to help meet the growing global need for satellite launches: pretty exciting times ahead for this Hyderabad startup!