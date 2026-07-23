Skyroot becomes India's 1st spacetech unicorn with $1.1B valuation
Skyroot Aerospace just became India's first spacetech unicorn, hitting a $1.1 billion valuation.
Founded in 2018 by former ISRO engineers Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka, Skyroot made headlines with Vikram-1, the first private Indian rocket to carry a 350-kilogram payload to low Earth orbit in July 2026.
And yes, the iconic snack brand Haldiram's is one of their backers.
Investors back Skyroot targeting $5B market
Haldiram's joined big names like Lakshmi Niwas Mittal's LNM India Internet Ventures, BlackRock, and Singapore's GIC in investing, helping Skyroot raise about $160 million so far.
Looking ahead, Skyroot wants a slice of the $5 billion small satellite launch market, aiming to compete with global players like Rocket Lab and Firefly Aerospace as demand for satellite launches keeps growing.