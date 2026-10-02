Skyroot CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana named to TIME100 Next 2026

Chandana graduated from IIT Kharagpur and joined ISRO in 2012, where he worked on missions like GSLV Mk-III and SSLV.

Teaming up with Naga Bharath Daka, he started Skyroot with a big dream: building rockets in India for clients around the world.

Thanks to his leadership (and a dedicated team), Skyroot pulled off milestones like launching its Vikram-1 rocket and placing two satellites into orbit.

Chandana credits his team for their success, saying it's all about the people who make it happen.