Skyroot to build India's 1st private rocket factory in Tirupati Sep 07, 2025

Skyroot Aerospace, co-founded by Pawan Kumar Chandana, is setting up a major rocket facility in Tirupati after the Andhra Pradesh government handed over 300 acres for the project.

With an investment of ₹400 crore, this new site will handle everything from building and assembling rockets to testing and storage—all right here in India.