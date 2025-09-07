Next Article
Skyroot to build India's 1st private rocket factory in Tirupati
Skyroot Aerospace, co-founded by Pawan Kumar Chandana, is setting up a major rocket facility in Tirupati after the Andhra Pradesh government handed over 300 acres for the project.
With an investment of ₹400 crore, this new site will handle everything from building and assembling rockets to testing and storage—all right here in India.
Skyroot's orbital launch and job creation
Skyroot's prepping for its first-ever orbital launch, backed by $95 million in funding.
The new facility is expected to create around 300 jobs, giving a real boost to local opportunities.
Plus, Andhra Pradesh is also encouraging other big projects—like Adani Wilmar's expansion and a huge IFFCO KISAN industrial park—to drive job growth across the region.