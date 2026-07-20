Skyroot's Vikram-1 launch highlights Hyderabad's growing deep tech ecosystem
Business
Hyderabad is making waves in the space world after Skyroot Aerospace launched its Vikram-1 rocket, marking a milestone for private orbital launches in India.
This milestone shows how Hyderabad's decadelong push for deep tech startups, thanks to places like T-Hub and T-Works, is paying off.
Founded by 2 former ISRO scientists
Skyroot Aerospace, started by former ISRO scientists Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka, grew with help from Hyderabad's innovation hubs.
T-Hub gave them mentorship and investor access, while T-Works helped with prototyping.
After setting records in 2022 and becoming India's first space tech unicorn in May 2026, Skyroot has put Hyderabad firmly on the global small satellite map, opening doors for more aerospace startups in the city.