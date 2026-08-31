Skyways Air Services IPO Tuesday likely to open 22%-26% higher
Skyways Air Services, a big name in air freight, is making its stock market debut this Tuesday.
The IPO was a hit, subscribed 71.25 times, with shares priced at ₹131 to ₹138 and likely to open 22% to 26% higher.
If you got shares, experts say it's smart to book profits on listing day if you're in for the short term; long-term holders might want to stick around for more growth.
Skyways operates 28 locations, thin margins
Skyways leads India's air freight scene with operations in 28 locations and cool partnerships with top airlines.
They're even teaming up with Swissport on the proposed Kolkata cargo terminal.
But heads up: their profit margins are pretty thin (just around 2.26% in FY26) and they need lots of cash to keep things running, so earnings could swing if the industry hits turbulence.