Skyways Air Services IPO Tuesday likely to open 22%-26% higher

Skyways Air Services, a big name in air freight, is making its stock market debut this Tuesday.

The IPO was a hit, subscribed 71.25 times, with shares priced at ₹131 to ₹138 and likely to open 22% to 26% higher.

If you got shares, experts say it's smart to book profits on listing day if you're in for the short term; long-term holders might want to stick around for more growth.