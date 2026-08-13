Skyways Air Services opens IPO August 24, debut September 1
Skyways Air Services, a Delhi-based logistics company, is opening its IPO on August 24.
They're offering both new shares and some from their promoters, Yashpal Sharma and Tarun Sharma.
If you're thinking of investing, the window closes on August 27, with allotment results out August 28 and market debut set for September 1.
Skyways earmarks ₹216.78cr for debt
Skyways plans to use most of the fresh funds, about ₹216.78 crore, to pay off debt for itself and its subsidiary Forin Container Line.
Another ₹130 crore will boost its working capital, while the rest covers general business needs.
Money from shares sold by the selling shareholders, including promoters, will go directly to them.
Skyways FY26 revenue ₹2,812.9cr profit ₹63.5cr
The company posted a solid performance in fiscal 2026: net profit jumped 32% to ₹63.5 crore and revenue increased 25.1% to ₹2,812.9 crore.
With an aim to raise around ₹506.8 crore through this IPO, they've brought in Holani Consultants, Shannon Advisors, and Dolat Finserv to manage things.